Photo 2234
A Young Red Shouldered Hawk!
Heard this one out in the yard so had to grab the camera and run out. Think that it is a young Red Shouldered Hawk
13th June 2021
13th Jun 21
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
13th June 2021 11:59am
Tags
birds-rick365
