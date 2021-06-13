Previous
A Young Red Shouldered Hawk! by rickster549
A Young Red Shouldered Hawk!

Heard this one out in the yard so had to grab the camera and run out. Think that it is a young Red Shouldered Hawk
13th June 2021 13th Jun 21

Rick

@rickster549
