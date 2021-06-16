Previous
It Got Really Red Tonight! by rickster549
Photo 2237

It Got Really Red Tonight!

Couldn't believe the colors that came out tonight. Had some afternoon thunderstorms today and then they started clearing around sundown and this is what happened.
16th June 2021

Rick

@rickster549
Photo Details

Esther Rosenberg
wow, what a color.
June 17th, 2021  
amyK
Wow; amazing color
June 17th, 2021  
