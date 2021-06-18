Previous
Black and White Sunset Tonight! by rickster549
Black and White Sunset Tonight!

Again, the afternoon thunderstorms moved in. But tonight they did not move on out at sunset time, so really only got a very cloudy, grey sky. Did do a little conversion for black and white, but very little. That's pretty much the way it looked.
18th June 2021 18th Jun 21

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Esther Rosenberg ace
My goodness even de sunset with no color is gorgeous! Beautiful scenery.
June 19th, 2021  
Carrie Shepeard
I like the switch to B&W! It’s still a stunning shot
June 19th, 2021  
