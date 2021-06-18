Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2239
Black and White Sunset Tonight!
Again, the afternoon thunderstorms moved in. But tonight they did not move on out at sunset time, so really only got a very cloudy, grey sky. Did do a little conversion for black and white, but very little. That's pretty much the way it looked.
18th June 2021
18th Jun 21
2
1
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
6371
photos
192
followers
44
following
613% complete
2232
2233
2234
2235
2236
2237
2238
2239
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
18th June 2021 8:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunsets-rick365
Esther Rosenberg
ace
My goodness even de sunset with no color is gorgeous! Beautiful scenery.
June 19th, 2021
Carrie Shepeard
I like the switch to B&W! It’s still a stunning shot
June 19th, 2021
