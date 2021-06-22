Previous
Sunset After the Rain! by rickster549
Photo 2243

Sunset After the Rain!

Sure wasn't expecting any color tonight after today's rain, but as usual, had to go down and see what happened. Sure glad I did.
22nd June 2021 22nd Jun 21

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Teriyaki
Great composition!
June 23rd, 2021  
