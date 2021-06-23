Previous
Another Sunset After the Rains! by rickster549
Another Sunset After the Rains!

Sure wasn't expecting anything tonight, but as usual, had to go down, and glad I did. Not much of the skies were covered tonight, but the area that was, really lit up. And this is from the end of the pier that you usually see in my picture.
