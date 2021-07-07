Previous
Sunset After the Hurricane has Passed! by rickster549
Sunset After the Hurricane has Passed!

Fortunately, hurricane Elsa just passed on by us today. Just a lot of rain and very little wind. Glad of that. Did get a tornado alert this afternoon, which was sort of scary, but never did see any sign of one. Tried to go down to see if there was any possibility of a sunset, but this is what I saw. No rain as I made the shots, but as I walked down the pier a little more, the bottom fell out as you can see the rain coming across the river. Just glad I had my bag to cover the camera, but did have to run back to the car.
Rick

@rickster549
Esther Rosenberg ace
Glad to hear that Elsa passed by without any trouble. We left our house before any details of Elsa without the proper preparations so glad it took a different route. Very grey day at your place tonight, but still beautiful.
July 8th, 2021  
