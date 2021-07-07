Sunset After the Hurricane has Passed!

Fortunately, hurricane Elsa just passed on by us today. Just a lot of rain and very little wind. Glad of that. Did get a tornado alert this afternoon, which was sort of scary, but never did see any sign of one. Tried to go down to see if there was any possibility of a sunset, but this is what I saw. No rain as I made the shots, but as I walked down the pier a little more, the bottom fell out as you can see the rain coming across the river. Just glad I had my bag to cover the camera, but did have to run back to the car.