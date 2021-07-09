Previous
Well, No Sunset Tonight! by rickster549
Photo 2260

Well, No Sunset Tonight!

Thought it was clearing out a little bit this afternoon, but went down and it was total clouds. So had to go with the flowers that I got this morning. Not sure what this one is, but was a really bright flower.
9th July 2021

Rick

