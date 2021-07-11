Sign up
Photo 2262
Young Osprey Watching the Water for a Meal!
First time that I've caught one of them up in this tree, which was very nice, as it was really close to the pier. It sat there the whole time that I was getting pictures, but as soon as a lady with her kids came by, off it went.
11th July 2021
11th Jul 21
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
6440
photos
188
followers
45
following
Photo Details
Views
6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
11th July 2021 11:19am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
