Young Osprey Watching the Water for a Meal! by rickster549
Young Osprey Watching the Water for a Meal!

First time that I've caught one of them up in this tree, which was very nice, as it was really close to the pier. It sat there the whole time that I was getting pictures, but as soon as a lady with her kids came by, off it went.
11th July 2021 11th Jul 21

Rick

@rickster549
