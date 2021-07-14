Sign up
Photo 2265
Had the Rays for Sunset Tonight!
Watched the sun go down tonight and then wasn't expecting much after that, but shortly thereafter, the skies lit up with the rays coming out very bright.
14th July 2021
14th Jul 21
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
6449
photos
188
followers
46
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
14th July 2021 8:41pm
Tags
sunsets-rick365
Hope D Jennings
ace
Pure magic!
July 15th, 2021
