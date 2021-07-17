Sign up
Photo 2268
And the Clouds Didn't Blow Away!
Was hoping that the clouds might move out somewhat and let more of the sun peak through, but that didn't happen, again. At least got there before it was totally hid from view.
17th July 2021
17th Jul 21
2
2
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
17th July 2021 8:06pm
Tags
sunsets-rick365
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Beautiful streak of clouds.
July 18th, 2021
Taffy
ace
So so beautiful!
July 18th, 2021
