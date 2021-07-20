Previous
Just Can't Seem to Get the Sun to Shine! by rickster549
Photo 2271

Just Can't Seem to Get the Sun to Shine!

Another cloudy and rainy evening. Did try a different pier tonight and was hoping for more, but guess just being out has it's merits.
20th July 2021 20th Jul 21

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Esther Rosenberg ace
rough weather patterns here lately too. Nice shot , like the light on the pier.
July 21st, 2021  
