Pelican Fly By! by rickster549
Pelican Fly By!

Had a few Pelicans flying by today or gliding by, which gives a better opportunity for shots.
23rd July 2021 23rd Jul 21

Rick

@rickster549
Milanie ace
They're almost like a set of twins! Great capture of the fly-by.
July 24th, 2021  
Carole G ace
They look quite prehistoric at this angle
July 24th, 2021  
