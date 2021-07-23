Sign up
Photo 2274
Pelican Fly By!
Had a few Pelicans flying by today or gliding by, which gives a better opportunity for shots.
23rd July 2021
23rd Jul 21
Rick
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
Photo Details
365
NIKON D750
23rd July 2021 11:53am
birds-rick365
Milanie
They're almost like a set of twins! Great capture of the fly-by.
July 24th, 2021
Carole G
They look quite prehistoric at this angle
July 24th, 2021
