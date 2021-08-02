Previous
Got a Sunset Tonight! by rickster549
Photo 2284

Got a Sunset Tonight!

Well, almost got one. It was nice at this point, but as it got on further down, it started to disappear, and there was a bank of clouds on the horizon that blocked it out. Did get that one girl on the pier to pose nicely. :-)
2nd August 2021 2nd Aug 21

Rick

Milanie ace
But you did get the golden skies. So pretty
August 3rd, 2021  
