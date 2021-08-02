Sign up
Photo 2284
Got a Sunset Tonight!
Well, almost got one. It was nice at this point, but as it got on further down, it started to disappear, and there was a bank of clouds on the horizon that blocked it out. Did get that one girl on the pier to pose nicely. :-)
2nd August 2021
2nd Aug 21
1
1
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
6506
photos
189
followers
46
following
2277
2278
2279
2280
2281
2282
2283
2284
Tags
sunset-rick365
Milanie
ace
But you did get the golden skies. So pretty
August 3rd, 2021
