Sunset After the Rains! by rickster549
Sunset After the Rains!

More rain today and thought it might be clearing up, but the clouds just did not move out enough to let the sunlight shine through. Did have people out in the water at the end of the pier and a manatee off to the left of the pier.
3rd August 2021 3rd Aug 21

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Carrie Shepeard
This is still a beautiful shot, even with all the clouds.
August 4th, 2021  
