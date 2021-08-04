Previous
Eastern Lubber Grasshopper! by rickster549
Photo 2286

Eastern Lubber Grasshopper!

Found a couple of these guys hanging around on the leaves today. Can't tell that they have started eating the leaves yet, but probably will come.
No sunset tonight. Pouring down rain. :-(
4th August 2021 4th Aug 21

Rick

Esther Rosenberg ace
Such weird looking dudes, you captured seem great details in this grasshopper.
August 5th, 2021  
Anne Pancella ace
excellent grasshopper portrait!
August 5th, 2021  
