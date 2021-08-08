Sign up
Photo 2290
Sunset of a Different Color!
Total clouds tonight, but there was one opening through the clouds which the sun did peek through and started to change the colors. Very dramatic clouds tonight.
8th August 2021
8th Aug 21
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
8th August 2021 8:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunsets-rick365
Jane Pittenger
ace
Looks as if it is on fire. Stunning
August 9th, 2021
Esther Rosenberg
ace
wow, the color is amazing , so are those clouds.
August 9th, 2021
