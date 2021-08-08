Previous
Sunset of a Different Color! by rickster549
Photo 2290

Sunset of a Different Color!

Total clouds tonight, but there was one opening through the clouds which the sun did peek through and started to change the colors. Very dramatic clouds tonight.
8th August 2021 8th Aug 21

Rick

Jane Pittenger ace
Looks as if it is on fire. Stunning
August 9th, 2021  
Esther Rosenberg ace
wow, the color is amazing , so are those clouds.
August 9th, 2021  
