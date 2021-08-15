Previous
Missed the Sunset Tonight! by rickster549
Photo 2297

Missed the Sunset Tonight!

Was late getting out tonight and by time I got down there, things had settled down. I could see quite a bit of pink skies as I was driving down, so think it probably was a pretty nice one. So had to go with the remaining light for tonight.
15th August 2021

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
