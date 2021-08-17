Previous
Had a Bit of Color for Tonight's Sunset! by rickster549
Had a Bit of Color for Tonight's Sunset!

Still having bands of rain coming through today, but at least it cleared out for the most part to let a little sunlight through and give off a little color.
17th August 2021 17th Aug 21

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Milanie ace
Nicely composed - what lovely splotches of color against those silhouettes
August 18th, 2021  
