After The Rain, Sunset!

Actually had to wait in the car for a little bit when I went down, as it was raining pretty hard. Finally got the umbrella out and walked down and hung out for a little bit. Started to leave but started to see just a little pink so had to run back to the car to get my tripod. Got back down and quite a bit of color started to pop out, so glad that I hung around. Even at this time, there was a slight drizzle, so had to keep my Publix bag over the camera to keep it dry.