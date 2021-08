Sunset Under the Pier Covering!

Again, went down tonight and the rain didn't seem like it was going to quit, so had the umbrella and gear and walked out to the end of the pier, which is covered. The rain continued to fall pretty heavy but across the river, things started to open up a little and fortunately, it was right were the sun was going down. Very nice out there, since I was the the only one there and it wasn't blazing hot the way it's been a lot lately.