Sunset, as the Rain Clears Out! by rickster549
Sunset, as the Rain Clears Out!

Had been raining most of the afternoon, but started to break up a little bit, right at sunset. At least had a little opening for the sunlight to peak through.
2nd September 2021 2nd Sep 21

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Milanie ace
I love looking at your sunsets on black - this ones color really takes over the sky AND water. Beautiful
September 3rd, 2021  
Esther Rosenberg ace
the orange glow is amazing!
September 3rd, 2021  
