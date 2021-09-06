Previous
Tonight's Sunset After the Rain! by rickster549
Tonight's Sunset After the Rain!

Sure wasn't expecting anything tonight, but had to go down. And glad I did. It's amazing how fast things can clear up and totally change in such a short time. Best on black if you have the time.
6th September 2021 6th Sep 21

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Milanie ace
What a beautiful golden evening you had - It sure is hard to guess ahead. Thought we might have some - nope!
September 7th, 2021  
