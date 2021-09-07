Previous
Sunset After the Storm Moved Through! by rickster549
Photo 2320

Sunset After the Storm Moved Through!

Again, had afternoon thunderstorms so wasn't thinking there was going to be anything tonight. I know, you've heard it before, but I went down anyway and looked what happened. Best on black if you have the time.
7th September 2021 7th Sep 21

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point.
Photo Details

Milanie ace
Wonderful on black. You sure have the perfect spot there
September 8th, 2021  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Pretty scenery, clouds provide a cool looking sky.
September 8th, 2021  
