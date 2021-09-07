Sign up
Photo 2320
Sunset After the Storm Moved Through!
Again, had afternoon thunderstorms so wasn't thinking there was going to be anything tonight. I know, you've heard it before, but I went down anyway and looked what happened. Best on black if you have the time.
7th September 2021
7th Sep 21
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Tags
sunsets-rick365
Milanie
ace
Wonderful on black. You sure have the perfect spot there
September 8th, 2021
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Pretty scenery, clouds provide a cool looking sky.
September 8th, 2021
