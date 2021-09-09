Previous
Sunset With Sun Tonight! by rickster549
Photo 2322

Sunset With Sun Tonight!

Actually had a little sun tonight for sunset. And there were even some clouds to add a little contrast to it also. Very nice evening out on the water and a beautiful sunset.
9th September 2021 9th Sep 21

Rick

rickster549

Peter Dulis ace
Golden
September 10th, 2021  
