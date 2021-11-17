Previous
Next
A Little Color Tonight! by rickster549
Photo 2391

A Little Color Tonight!

There had been some fires going on around the area today, so think most of the clouds out there are from the smoke. Regardless, it lit up very well and reflected off of the water.
17th November 2021 17th Nov 21

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
655% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Milanie ace
Those clouds from the fire made some nice intense color - and like the way the lights show up - hadn't noticed them before.
November 18th, 2021  
Diana ace
What a gorgeous capture of this beautiful scene, such great colours and softness. Not your usual spot is it?
November 18th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise