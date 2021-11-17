Sign up
Photo 2391
A Little Color Tonight!
There had been some fires going on around the area today, so think most of the clouds out there are from the smoke. Regardless, it lit up very well and reflected off of the water.
17th November 2021
17th Nov 21
2
2
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Tags
sunsets-rick365
Milanie
ace
Those clouds from the fire made some nice intense color - and like the way the lights show up - hadn't noticed them before.
November 18th, 2021
Diana
ace
What a gorgeous capture of this beautiful scene, such great colours and softness. Not your usual spot is it?
November 18th, 2021
