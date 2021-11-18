Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2392
Plenty of Clouds Tonight!
But did have a few openings to let a little bit of the sunlight through. Was able to go with a somewhat long exposure also to get that mirror finish on the water.
18th November 2021
18th Nov 21
1
1
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
18th November 2021 6:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunsets-rick365
Diana
ace
Another beauty, that water looks divine.
November 19th, 2021
