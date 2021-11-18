Previous
Plenty of Clouds Tonight! by rickster549
Photo 2392

Plenty of Clouds Tonight!

But did have a few openings to let a little bit of the sunlight through. Was able to go with a somewhat long exposure also to get that mirror finish on the water.
18th November 2021 18th Nov 21

Rick

Diana ace
Another beauty, that water looks divine.
November 19th, 2021  
