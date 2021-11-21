Previous
At Least, Had the Sun Tonight! by rickster549
Photo 2395

At Least, Had the Sun Tonight!

But didn't last long, as the clouds on the lower horizon once again, seemed to block out the good colors.
21st November 2021

Rick

rickster549

Photo Details

Cathy
Gorgeous golden glow!
November 22nd, 2021  
