One More Sunset Shot from Last Night! by rickster549
Photo 2399

One More Sunset Shot from Last Night!

It was a very strange color last night and that was somewhat of the reason that I tried the b&w.
25th November 2021 25th Nov 21

Rick

Milanie ace
That is an unusual color for your sunsets down there - nice with that lighting though
November 26th, 2021  
Diana ace
I actually like the purplish tones of this although it is very unusual. The silhouettes are always great.
November 26th, 2021  
