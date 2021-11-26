Previous
Did Get the Color Back Tonight! by rickster549
Photo 2400

Did Get the Color Back Tonight!

You just never know what is going to happen when you go down for a sunset. Sure wasn't expecting this, but sure happy that it happened. Probably best on black if you have the time.
26th November 2021 26th Nov 21

Rick

Milanie ace
So glad that you have such a good spot to easily check out the sunsets. Makes it nearly impossible not to go peek. This is beautiful as always - love those clouds and the wonderful orange.
November 27th, 2021  
Peter Dulis ace
Fabulous
November 27th, 2021  
