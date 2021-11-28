Previous
Tricolored Heron! by rickster549
Photo 2402

Tricolored Heron!

The birds were doing a lot of grooming as they all seem to have the little clump of feathers out on the tip of the beak. And this one seemed to be all scrunched up like it was cold. Didn't think it was that cold. No sunset tonight. :-)
28th November 2021 28th Nov 21

Rick

Milanie ace
What a great bsckground to really make him stand out - and you details are terrific
November 29th, 2021  
Diana ace
Fabulous close up and great plumage details.
November 29th, 2021  
