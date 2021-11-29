Previous
Went Down for Sunset, But not Much Happening! by rickster549
Photo 2403

Went Down for Sunset, But not Much Happening!

Totally clear skies tonight so not much color. You can see the sun glow on the left side of the photo, right after it had gone down.
29th November 2021 29th Nov 21

Rick

Milanie ace
Almost has a tropical look to it. It's neat the way you caught it right before it was totally down
November 30th, 2021  
