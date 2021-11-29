Sign up
Photo 2403
Went Down for Sunset, But not Much Happening!
Totally clear skies tonight so not much color. You can see the sun glow on the left side of the photo, right after it had gone down.
29th November 2021
29th Nov 21
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
Comments
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
29th November 2021 5:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunsets-rick365
Milanie
ace
Almost has a tropical look to it. It's neat the way you caught it right before it was totally down
November 30th, 2021
