Photo 2484
Very Cloudy Sunset!
Did get down tonight, but it wasn't the best of nights to go. Got rain while there and then had a little peak of light after sunset. Really liked the way the light reflected off of the water. As usual, best on black.
18th February 2022
18th Feb 22
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
7106
photos
193
followers
54
following
2477
2478
2479
2480
2481
2482
2483
2484
Photo Details
Views
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
18th February 2022 6:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunsets-rick365
