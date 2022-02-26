Sign up
Photo 2492
Found the Robins Again Today!
The Robins were out in full force again today. They were hopping all over the ground and constantly flying around, but this one did stop long enough to get a few shots.
26th February 2022
26th Feb 22
1
1
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
26th February 2022 11:13am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
Milanie
ace
Nice catch of him staying still - the ones I saw here sure wouldn't!
February 27th, 2022
