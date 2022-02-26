Previous
Found the Robins Again Today! by rickster549
Photo 2492

Found the Robins Again Today!

The Robins were out in full force again today. They were hopping all over the ground and constantly flying around, but this one did stop long enough to get a few shots.
26th February 2022 26th Feb 22

Rick

@rickster549
Milanie ace
Nice catch of him staying still - the ones I saw here sure wouldn't!
February 27th, 2022  
