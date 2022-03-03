Previous
Tonight's Sunset! by rickster549
Photo 2497

Tonight's Sunset!

Looked like we had a few clouds on the horizon, but sure didn't do a whole lot. We had clouds most of the day, and as usual, at sunset, the clouds disappear. :-(
3rd March 2022 3rd Mar 22

Rick

Esther Rosenberg ace
Smooth sky but beautiful colors.
March 4th, 2022  
Bill ace
You have such a special spot for these sunset photos.
March 4th, 2022  
