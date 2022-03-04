Previous
Sunset Through the Fog Layer! by rickster549
Photo 2498

Sunset Through the Fog Layer!

Almost didn't stay, but did notice that there seemed to be a fog layer out across the river. And finally as the sun got down to it, things started to change. The fog really works well as an ND filter and gives it a lot of color as the sun goes down.
4th March 2022 4th Mar 22

Rick

@rickster549
Photo Details

*lynn ace
stunning
March 5th, 2022  
bruni ace
Glad you waited, your picture turned out great. love to take pics in the fog. fav.
March 5th, 2022  
