And it Lit Up After the Rain!

Almost didn't go down again tonight, as it was very cloudy and rain was supposed to be moving in. But did go and as I was driving down, it started raining so hard, I could hardly see the road. Made it to the park and waited for a little bit in the car and then walked down to the pier. Was very surprised that the skies had already started breaking up and the sun had started to come back out. Waited around and then it just lit up. You just never know.