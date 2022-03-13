Previous
Ibiss Pecking Around the Turtle! by rickster549
Ibiss Pecking Around the Turtle!

Surprised that the turtle just sat there, as the Ibiss were pecking all around and seemed like right up next to him. Looks to be a couple of young ones that haven't gotten their full white color.
Rick

ace
@rickster549
Milanie ace
They do seem to know when to dive for cover (when I appear) and when it's safe to just proceed.
