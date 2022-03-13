Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2507
Ibiss Pecking Around the Turtle!
Surprised that the turtle just sat there, as the Ibiss were pecking all around and seemed like right up next to him. Looks to be a couple of young ones that haven't gotten their full white color.
13th March 2022
13th Mar 22
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
7175
photos
191
followers
53
following
686% complete
View this month »
2500
2501
2502
2503
2504
2505
2506
2507
Latest from all albums
2505
2455
2506
2456
2210
2507
2457
2211
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
13th March 2022 3:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
Milanie
ace
They do seem to know when to dive for cover (when I appear) and when it's safe to just proceed.
March 14th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close