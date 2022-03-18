Sign up
Photo 2512
Not Much to Sunset Tonight!
Didn't think it was going to be a total blackout, but went down anyway and this was what was brewing. And the wind was howling down the river and really made it hard to stand around on the pier. Oh well.
18th March 2022
18th Mar 22
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
7190
photos
190
followers
53
following
688% complete
View this month »
2505
2506
2507
2508
2509
2510
2511
2512
2510
2460
2511
2461
2215
2512
2462
2216
Views
9
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
18th March 2022 6:16pm
Tags
sunset-rick365
