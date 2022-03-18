Previous
Not Much to Sunset Tonight! by rickster549
Not Much to Sunset Tonight!

Didn't think it was going to be a total blackout, but went down anyway and this was what was brewing. And the wind was howling down the river and really made it hard to stand around on the pier. Oh well.
18th March 2022

Rick

rickster549
