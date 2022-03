Roseate Spoonbill!

Finally got down to the St Augustine Alligator farm today, and it was amazing. These guy's are all over the area and they are all in the middle of nest building. So I will be posting a lot of the shots from today over the next several days. Taffy, wish you could have still been here to see all of the birds that are out there now. Did get a couple of shots of alligators, but the birds just overpower the gators down in there swamp. :-)