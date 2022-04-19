Previous
Tonight's Sunset! by rickster549
Tonight's Sunset!

Another no-cloud night at the pier so tried to hit all the different spots around the pier to get the best shot.
19th April 2022 19th Apr 22

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Milanie
Like the location and angle you found here. I haven't seen any color at all in several weeks. Yours are always so nice with the silhouettes.
April 20th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg
Well, no clouds but a beautiful orange glow.
April 20th, 2022  
Judy N
Nice!!!!
April 20th, 2022  
