Photo 2544
Tonight's Sunset!
Another no-cloud night at the pier so tried to hit all the different spots around the pier to get the best shot.
19th April 2022
19th Apr 22
3
2
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Tags
sunsets-rick365
Milanie
ace
Like the location and angle you found here. I haven't seen any color at all in several weeks. Yours are always so nice with the silhouettes.
April 20th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Well, no clouds but a beautiful orange glow.
April 20th, 2022
Judy N
ace
Nice!!!!
April 20th, 2022
