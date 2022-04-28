Previous
Dad Was Feeding the Baby! by rickster549
Dad Was Feeding the Baby!

Dad cardinal was busy feeding this little one. I've got to change the feed in the feeder, as dad kept going down to the suet panel below and then bringing that back up to the baby. No sunset tonight, as I was watching a Milky Way class on the internet. If anyone is interested, you can catch it at the following: Kristine Rose Photography, in facebook. You should be able to catch tonight's video, as well as being able to see the next two next week on Tuesday and Thursday. She gives a lot of info in these classes.
28th April 2022 28th Apr 22

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Esther Rosenberg
Stunning shot, amazing details, I can count every bit of food droppings in his beak.
April 29th, 2022  
Milanie
What a terrific shot of this wonderful event. The details are fabulous
April 29th, 2022  
amyK
Perfectly timed
April 29th, 2022  
