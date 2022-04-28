Dad Was Feeding the Baby!

Dad cardinal was busy feeding this little one. I've got to change the feed in the feeder, as dad kept going down to the suet panel below and then bringing that back up to the baby. No sunset tonight, as I was watching a Milky Way class on the internet. If anyone is interested, you can catch it at the following: Kristine Rose Photography, in facebook. You should be able to catch tonight's video, as well as being able to see the next two next week on Tuesday and Thursday. She gives a lot of info in these classes.