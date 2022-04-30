Sign up
Photo 2555
Typical Sunset for My Spot!
Back to the usual sunsets tonight. Just shortly after this shot, the sun disappeared behind that cloud bank and nothing happened after that. Oh well, still a beautiful night down there.
30th April 2022
30th Apr 22
2
2
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
7319
photos
189
followers
53
following
2548
2549
2550
2551
2552
2553
2554
2555
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
30th April 2022 7:39pm
Tags
sunsets-rick365
Milanie
ace
It's always a beautiful night when you get down to watch the sun set -looks real nice on black
May 1st, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Very calming view
May 1st, 2022
