Typical Sunset for My Spot! by rickster549
Typical Sunset for My Spot!

Back to the usual sunsets tonight. Just shortly after this shot, the sun disappeared behind that cloud bank and nothing happened after that. Oh well, still a beautiful night down there.
30th April 2022 30th Apr 22

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Milanie ace
It's always a beautiful night when you get down to watch the sun set -looks real nice on black
May 1st, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Very calming view
May 1st, 2022  
