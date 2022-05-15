Previous
Another Cloudy Sunset! by rickster549
Photo 2570

Another Cloudy Sunset!

So cloudy tonight, that this view is totally away from the sun set position. So bad in fact, it is totally blocking out the lunar eclipse. :-( I'm still checking, but it sure doesn't look good.
15th May 2022 15th May 22

Rick

