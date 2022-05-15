Sign up
Photo 2570
Another Cloudy Sunset!
So cloudy tonight, that this view is totally away from the sun set position. So bad in fact, it is totally blocking out the lunar eclipse. :-( I'm still checking, but it sure doesn't look good.
15th May 2022
15th May 22
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
15th May 2022 7:44pm
Tags
sunsets-rick365
