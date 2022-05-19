Sign up
Photo 2574
Sunset Through the Trees!
Had to run up the hill a little bit to try to get this one. Was afraid that the sun was going to get behind the clouds before I could set up and get the shot.
19th May 2022
19th May 22
3
2
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
7376
photos
188
followers
55
following
705% complete
2567
2568
2569
2570
2571
2572
2573
2574
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
19th May 2022 8:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunsets-rick365
Milanie
ace
Caught it just before it went down :) Very pretty against black
May 20th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Beautiful !
May 20th, 2022
Jane Pittenger
ace
You have such beautiful sunsets
May 20th, 2022
Leave a Comment
