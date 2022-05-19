Previous
Sunset Through the Trees! by rickster549
Photo 2574

Sunset Through the Trees!

Had to run up the hill a little bit to try to get this one. Was afraid that the sun was going to get behind the clouds before I could set up and get the shot.
19th May 2022 19th May 22

Rick

Milanie ace
Caught it just before it went down :) Very pretty against black
May 20th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Beautiful !
May 20th, 2022  
Jane Pittenger ace
You have such beautiful sunsets
May 20th, 2022  
