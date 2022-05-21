Previous
Another Sunset Shot From the Other Night! by rickster549
Another Sunset Shot From the Other Night!

Totally got rained out tonight, so had to go back a couple of days and get one of the shots that I had run around for.
Rick

@rickster549
Milanie ace
As I know I've said before, any sunset shots of yours I so enjoy seeing - don't care when they were taken. It's just another chance to see the beautiful colors.
May 22nd, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Beautiful! No matter what night :-)
May 22nd, 2022  
gloria jones ace
So lovely...
May 22nd, 2022  
