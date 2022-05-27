Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2582
From Total Clouds to Total Sunshine!
Thought we were going to have lots of rain coming down last night and today and we didn't get a drop of rain. The skies totally cleared up and all we had was just a little orange/pink colors, which I guess it's not too bad.
27th May 2022
27th May 22
2
3
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
27th May 2022 8:40pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
sunsets-rick365
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Beautiful smooth sky.
May 28th, 2022
Milanie
ace
Lovely shades of sunset
May 28th, 2022
