From Total Clouds to Total Sunshine! by rickster549
Photo 2582

From Total Clouds to Total Sunshine!

Thought we were going to have lots of rain coming down last night and today and we didn't get a drop of rain. The skies totally cleared up and all we had was just a little orange/pink colors, which I guess it's not too bad.
27th May 2022 27th May 22

Rick

Esther Rosenberg ace
Beautiful smooth sky.
May 28th, 2022  
Milanie ace
Lovely shades of sunset
May 28th, 2022  
