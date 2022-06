Sunset Over the River!

Finally started feeling pretty well this afternoon, so had to take down to the river for the sunset. Stayed away from the pier where everyone usually hangs out to make sure I didn't get close to anyone. Also, want to thank all of you for your well wishes and concerns. Think I'm pretty much on the road to recovery. Didn't even have to take the Mucinex today for the cough, so that was a good thing. :-)