It Was an Amazing Sunset Tonight! by rickster549
It Was an Amazing Sunset Tonight!

Everything you could ever want in a sunset. Wasn't sure that I had gotten any lightning bolts until I got it on the computer tonight. What a surprise. Best on black if you have the time.
11th June 2022 11th Jun 22

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Taffy ace
Wow -- that's certainly dramatic!
June 12th, 2022  
Milanie ace
Can I fav it more than once? Fabulous against black and I love the lightning bolt! Yea!
June 12th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
What a sky, you got a great show tonight.
June 12th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Beautiful
June 12th, 2022  
