Photo 2597
It Was an Amazing Sunset Tonight!
Everything you could ever want in a sunset. Wasn't sure that I had gotten any lightning bolts until I got it on the computer tonight. What a surprise. Best on black if you have the time.
11th June 2022
11th Jun 22
4
2
Rick
@rickster549
Tags
sunsets-rick365
Taffy
ace
Wow -- that's certainly dramatic!
June 12th, 2022
Milanie
ace
Can I fav it more than once? Fabulous against black and I love the lightning bolt! Yea!
June 12th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
What a sky, you got a great show tonight.
June 12th, 2022
bkb in the city
Beautiful
June 12th, 2022
