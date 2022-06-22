Previous
Well, Wasn't Quite Like Last Night! by rickster549
Well, Wasn't Quite Like Last Night!

But it was a beautiful sunset. Pretty toasty out there, but with a light breeze, it was tolerable.
22nd June 2022 22nd Jun 22

Rick

@rickster549
Milanie ace
Like your comment - "a little toasty out there" - roasty might be more accurate if it's like here. Still, you've got those pretty colors - for that I'd chance it. Pretty shot
June 23rd, 2022  
