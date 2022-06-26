Previous
The Sun Was Almost Down! by rickster549
The Sun Was Almost Down!

Tonight's sunset wasn't too exciting, but it turned out pretty nice. At least there was a breeze and it was relatively cool.
Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details

